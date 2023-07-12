Playboi Carti has announced the Antagonist Tour for this fall. The tickets go on sale this Friday, July 14. The tour will be the first headlining tour for Carti since 2021.
After headlining several prestigious festivals, including Wireless Festival in London, Rolling Loud California in Los Angeles, Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash in Chicago, and others, Carti will continue to captivate audiences around the world this fall with her electrifying live shows and one-of-a-kind fan experiences. On September 6, the tour will launch in Denver and stop in important cities worldwide, including Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, Atlanta, New York, London, Paris, and more.
Rappers Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely, and Homixide Gang will support the tour; this will be their first time traveling together as the Opium Collective.
You can see the full run of tour dates below.
Playboi Carti “Antagonist Tour” Dates
9/6/23 Denver, CO Ball Arena
9/8/23 Salt Lake City, UT Delta Center
9/9/23 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena
9/12/23 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena
9/13/23 Portland, OR Veterans Memorial Coliseum
9/15/23 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
9/16/23 San Francisco, CA Chase Center*~
9/17/23 San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena San Diego
9/20/23 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena
9/23/23 Glendale, AZ Desert Diamond Arena
9/26/23 Austin, TX Moody Center
9/27/23 Houston, TX Toyota Center
9/28/23 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
9/30/23 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center
10/1/23 Minneapolis, MN Target Center
10/2/23 Chicago, IL United Center*
10/4/23 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
10/5/23 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center
10/6/23 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
10/7/23 Boston, MA TD Garden
10/9/23 Washington, DC Capital One Arena
10/11/23 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
10/13/23 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena
10/14/23 Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse
10/15/23 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
10/17/23 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena
10/18/23 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center
10/20/23 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
11/19/23 Dublin, IE 3Arena
11/21/23 Manchester, UK AO Arena
11/22/23 London, UK The O2
11/24/23 Brussels, BE Forest National
11/25/23 Amsterdam, NL Ziggo Dome
11/27/23 Milan, IT Mediolanum Forum
11/29/23 Cologne, DE Lanxess Arena
11/30/23 Berlin, DE Mercedes-Benz Arena
12/2/23 Paris, FR AccorHotels Arena
12/4/23 Copenhagen, DK Royal Arena