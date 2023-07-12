Playboi Carti has announced the Antagonist Tour for this fall. The tickets go on sale this Friday, July 14. The tour will be the first headlining tour for Carti since 2021.

After headlining several prestigious festivals, including Wireless Festival in London, Rolling Loud California in Los Angeles, Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash in Chicago, and others, Carti will continue to captivate audiences around the world this fall with her electrifying live shows and one-of-a-kind fan experiences. On September 6, the tour will launch in Denver and stop in important cities worldwide, including Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, Atlanta, New York, London, Paris, and more.

Rappers Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely, and Homixide Gang will support the tour; this will be their first time traveling together as the Opium Collective.

Advertisement

You can see the full run of tour dates below.

Playboi Carti “Antagonist Tour” Dates

9/6/23 Denver, CO Ball Arena

9/8/23 Salt Lake City, UT Delta Center

9/9/23 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena

9/12/23 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena

9/13/23 Portland, OR Veterans Memorial Coliseum

9/15/23 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

9/16/23 San Francisco, CA Chase Center*~

9/17/23 San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena San Diego

9/20/23 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena

9/23/23 Glendale, AZ Desert Diamond Arena

9/26/23 Austin, TX Moody Center

9/27/23 Houston, TX Toyota Center

9/28/23 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

9/30/23 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center

10/1/23 Minneapolis, MN Target Center

10/2/23 Chicago, IL United Center*

10/4/23 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

10/5/23 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center

10/6/23 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

10/7/23 Boston, MA TD Garden

10/9/23 Washington, DC Capital One Arena

10/11/23 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

10/13/23 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

10/14/23 Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse

10/15/23 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

10/17/23 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena

10/18/23 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

10/20/23 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

11/19/23 Dublin, IE 3Arena

11/21/23 Manchester, UK AO Arena

11/22/23 London, UK The O2

11/24/23 Brussels, BE Forest National

11/25/23 Amsterdam, NL Ziggo Dome

11/27/23 Milan, IT Mediolanum Forum

11/29/23 Cologne, DE Lanxess Arena

11/30/23 Berlin, DE Mercedes-Benz Arena

12/2/23 Paris, FR AccorHotels Arena

12/4/23 Copenhagen, DK Royal Arena