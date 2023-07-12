GRAMMY® Award-winning, global megastar DJ Khaled has revealed more details for his first-ever inaugural WE THE BEST FOUNDATION GOLF CLASSIC on Thursday July 20 in Miami, FL sponsored by Jordan brand. Joining the icon on the links in Miami will be a bevy of A-list friends from across the worlds of sports, music, comedy, and film and television.

The confirmed guest list has notably expanded with the likes of Odell Beckham Jr., 2Chainz, Brooks Koepka, CC Sabathia, Quavo, Diddy, Fat Joe, Hassan Whiteside, Jim Jones, Jorge Pasada, JR Smith, Kenny Smith, Marshawn Lynch, Najee Harris, Offset, Shannon Sharpe, Timbaland, and Victor Cruz, to name a few.

In advance of the big day, Khaled notably graced the cover of Golf Digest. The publication touted, “Khaled’s golf wisdom…pours from him like a sermon at every opportunity” which will be in full effect at the inaugural golf tournament.

Get ready!

About the event, Khaled commented, “Just to be out on the golf course with close friends and family of mine is a blessing. Giving back makes it even better. I can’t wait to see you all at the first-ever WE THE BEST FOUNDATION GOLF CLASSIC. We’re starting something very special here while introducing the sport of golf to a wider community.”