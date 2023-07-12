Davonte Pack, the friend of Ja Morant, is the subject of an arrest warrant out of Shelby County, Tennessee. According to CBS Sports, the warrant is over a fight at Morant’s home involving a teenager.

The teenager, Joshua Holloway, who is now 18, has been accused of beating Pack and Morant after a basketball game.

“The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office obtained a warrant for the arrest of Davonte Pack, who has been charged with simple assault in relation to the July 2022 altercation involving Mr. Pack, Memphis Grizzlies basketball player Ja Morant, and a juvenile basketball player at Mr. Morant’s residence in Eads,” the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office said in an a statement. “The SCSO consulted with the SCDAG before obtaining the warrant.”

In June, according to The Blast, Morant unfollowed his childhood friend on Instagram after the second Instagram Live gun flash.

The childhood friend is Davonte Pack, the person on IG live who caught Mroant with a gun in the background. Pack would attempt to drop the camera and hide when Morant flashed the weapon.

In addition to unfollowing Pack, Morant also no longer follows the MBNO clothing brand. MBNO was owned by Pack and stands for My Brothers, No Others.