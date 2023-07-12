Coely is here to make her mark on the music industry. Hailing from Belgium, the rising star has already established her international presence, creating each record with intention, soul, and the desire to make a positive impact.

Now, she returns with her most meaningful record to date, “Fruit of Bantu.” Paired with an equally powerful visual, “Fruit of Bantu” is an anthem that focuses around black culture and pride, as Coely touches on the difficult or negative experiences a black person may go through ij this thing called life.

Explaining the inspiration behind the record, Coely states it “runs deep, as I sought to create a song that would heal and uplift. Instead of focusing on the struggles faced by black individuals, I wanted to shine a light on our talents, heritage, and overall greatness. This vibrant anthem celebrates the diverse skills and unity within the black community.”

Advertisement

Additionally, she wanted to showcase a bit of her Congolese heritage within the lyrics, switching between English and her mother’s native tongue Lingala. As far as the music video, Coely was driven by a deep desire to amplify the voices of black creatives in Belgium. With a minimalist

approach, they dressed themselves in all-black drip, symbolizing the strength and resilience of their community.”

Coely’s mission was clear: to shine a spotlight on the often overlooked black talent in Belgium and honor them as her cherished friends and sources of inspiration.

“As a young person growing up in Belgium, I often felt a lack of representation and role models of color in the media,” she continues. “The only time I saw other black people on TV was when watching Afro-American music videos ad series. However, I was fortunate to have a strong connection to my roots thanks to the stories my mom shared about Congo. With this song and visual, my hope is that young black kids realize the abundance of talent within Belgium and beyond and that they can pursue their dreams wholeheartedly.”

While Coely may not always be at the forefront of activism, it’s important for people to

know what she stands for. She recently premiered the video at the vibrant couleur café festival in Brussels, where 20K people watched it alongside her.

She concludes, “I sincerely hope that everyone grasped the message I aimed to convey: a celebration of black excellence and an invitation to embrace our limitless potential.”