Wiz Khalifa will forever go down in history as one of rap’s biggest smokers, but he’s also using his platform for the greater good. Most recently, the Taylor Gang CEO unveiled his newest visual titled “Peace and Love,” a single that was released earlier this year. The song is produced by TM88, his Crash Dummy producers, and ID Labs, with the video directed by Deathcats.

The first verse sees Wiz shouting out his 10-year-old, Sebastian. He spits, “My ten year old at home the only thing I spend about, and you ain’t gotta make a choice right now just feel it out. Make your worst your best day, rollin’ papers essay. Get this money, let’s save.”

The feel-good song is paired with an equally vibrant visual as you see Wiz strolling through the streets of Los Angeles enjoying the good life, chock full of beautiful women and fun surprises along the way. The chorus sees Wiz singing on the hook, reminding you to wave to your haters.

Advertisement

Wiz is currently on the road alongside Snoop Dogg on The High School Reunion Tour, which officially vegan last week. The 33-city tour includes artists Too $hort, Warren G, and Berner, and special guest DJ Drama. Get tickets here.

“Peace and Love” follows Wiz’ previous single, “You” featuring Ty Dolla $ign. Fans can expect Wiz to drop his forthcoming studio album titled Wizzlemania.