The 2023 ESPYS Presented by Capital One took place on Wednesday at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, honoring the most remarkable moments in sports. Lil Wayne kicked off the show with a captivating performance of “A Milli,” while H.E.R. also graced the stage. The star-studded event featured appearances by sports icons such as Chris Paul, Dwyane Wade, Mikaela Shiffrin, Patrick Mahomes, and entertainers including Tiffany Haddish and Travis Kelce.
The ESPYS recognized individuals and groups who exhibited exceptional strength and bravery in the face of adversity. The Pat Tillman Award for Service was presented to the Buffalo Bills training staff, lauding their heroic efforts to save the life of player Damar Hamlin. The Arthur Ashe Award for Courage was bestowed upon the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team for their relentless fight for equal pay. Liam Hendriks, pitcher for the Chicago White Sox, received the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance after triumphing over non-Hodgkin Lymphoma.
The V Foundation announced a new collaboration with the American Cancer Society’s Hockey Fights Cancer initiative, amplifying funding for cancer research and sharing inspiring stories within the hockey community. H.E.R. commemorated the 30th anniversary of the V Foundation and Jimmy Valvano’s legendary ESPYS speech with a soulful rendition of “The Journey.”
Jrue and Lauren Holiday were honored with The Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award for their impactful work in underserved communities. LeBron James received Best Record Breaking Performance for surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA career scoring record and reassured fans that retirement was not imminent. The evening also featured a heartfelt tribute to Carmelo Anthony, presented by his former teammates and close friends, Dwyane Wade and Chris Paul.
Other notable awards included Best Comeback to NBA Champion Jamal Murray, Best Athlete in Women’s Sports to Olympic skier Mikaela Shiffrin, and Best Athlete in Men’s Sports to Super Bowl Champion Patrick Mahomes. The ESPYS concluded with the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs winning Best Team, and tight end Travis Kelce humorously defending his time at the microphone.
The ESPYS serves as a platform to raise awareness and funds for the Foundation for Cancer Research, founded by ESPN and late basketball coach Jim Valvano in 1993. ESPN and the V Foundation remain committed to supporting cancer research until victory over the disease is achieved. For more information, visit V.org.
COMPLETE LIST OF THE 2023 ESPYS WINNERS
Best Athlete, Men’s Sports: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
Best Athlete, Women’s Sports: Mikaela Shiffrin, Ski
Best Breakthrough Athlete: Angel Reese, LSU Women’s Basketball
Best Record-Breaking Performance: LeBron James surpasses Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for NBA career scoring record
Best Championship Performance: Lionel Messi, Argentina – World Cup Final
Best Comeback Athlete: Jamal Murray, Denver Nuggets
Best Play: Justin Jefferson with the Catch of the Century
Best Team: Kansas City Chiefs
Best College Athlete, Men’s Sports: Caleb Williams, USC Football
Best College Athlete, Women’s Sports: Caitlin Clark, Iowa Women’s Basketball
Best Athlete with a Disability: Zach Miller, Snowboarding
Best NFL Player: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
Best MLB Player: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels
Best NHL Player: Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
Best NBA Player: Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets
Best WNBA Player: A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces
Best Driver: Max Verstappen, F1
Best UFC Fighter: Jon Jones
Best Boxer: Claressa Shields
Best Soccer Player: Lionel Messi, Argentina/PSG
Best Golfer: Scottie Scheffler
Best Tennis Player: Novak Djokovic
SPECIAL AWARDS
Jimmy V Award for Perseverance: Liam Hendriks
Arthur Ashe Award for Courage: U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team
Pat Tillman Award for Service: Buffalo Bills Training Staff
SPORTS HUMANITARIAN AWARDS
Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award: Jrue Holiday (Milwaukee Bucks) and Lauren Holiday (retired U.S. Women’s National Team)
Billie Jean King Youth Leadership Award: Jordan Adeyemi, Ashley Badis, Rishan Patel
Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year: San Antonio Spurs
Stuart Scott ENSPIRE Award Honorees: Dr. Richard Lapchick