The 2023 ESPYS Presented by Capital One took place on Wednesday at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, honoring the most remarkable moments in sports. Lil Wayne kicked off the show with a captivating performance of “A Milli,” while H.E.R. also graced the stage. The star-studded event featured appearances by sports icons such as Chris Paul, Dwyane Wade, Mikaela Shiffrin, Patrick Mahomes, and entertainers including Tiffany Haddish and Travis Kelce.

The ESPYS recognized individuals and groups who exhibited exceptional strength and bravery in the face of adversity. The Pat Tillman Award for Service was presented to the Buffalo Bills training staff, lauding their heroic efforts to save the life of player Damar Hamlin. The Arthur Ashe Award for Courage was bestowed upon the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team for their relentless fight for equal pay. Liam Hendriks, pitcher for the Chicago White Sox, received the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance after triumphing over non-Hodgkin Lymphoma.

The V Foundation announced a new collaboration with the American Cancer Society’s Hockey Fights Cancer initiative, amplifying funding for cancer research and sharing inspiring stories within the hockey community. H.E.R. commemorated the 30th anniversary of the V Foundation and Jimmy Valvano’s legendary ESPYS speech with a soulful rendition of “The Journey.”

Jrue and Lauren Holiday were honored with The Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award for their impactful work in underserved communities. LeBron James received Best Record Breaking Performance for surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA career scoring record and reassured fans that retirement was not imminent. The evening also featured a heartfelt tribute to Carmelo Anthony, presented by his former teammates and close friends, Dwyane Wade and Chris Paul.

Other notable awards included Best Comeback to NBA Champion Jamal Murray, Best Athlete in Women’s Sports to Olympic skier Mikaela Shiffrin, and Best Athlete in Men’s Sports to Super Bowl Champion Patrick Mahomes. The ESPYS concluded with the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs winning Best Team, and tight end Travis Kelce humorously defending his time at the microphone.

The ESPYS serves as a platform to raise awareness and funds for the Foundation for Cancer Research, founded by ESPN and late basketball coach Jim Valvano in 1993. ESPN and the V Foundation remain committed to supporting cancer research until victory over the disease is achieved. For more information, visit V.org.

COMPLETE LIST OF THE 2023 ESPYS WINNERS

Best Athlete, Men’s Sports: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Best Athlete, Women’s Sports: Mikaela Shiffrin, Ski

Best Breakthrough Athlete: Angel Reese, LSU Women’s Basketball

Best Record-Breaking Performance: LeBron James surpasses Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for NBA career scoring record

Best Championship Performance: Lionel Messi, Argentina – World Cup Final

Best Comeback Athlete: Jamal Murray, Denver Nuggets

Best Play: Justin Jefferson with the Catch of the Century

Best Team: Kansas City Chiefs

Best College Athlete, Men’s Sports: Caleb Williams, USC Football

Best College Athlete, Women’s Sports: Caitlin Clark, Iowa Women’s Basketball

Best Athlete with a Disability: Zach Miller, Snowboarding

Best NFL Player: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Best MLB Player: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

Best NHL Player: Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

Best NBA Player: Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets

Best WNBA Player: A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

Best Driver: Max Verstappen, F1

Best UFC Fighter: Jon Jones

Best Boxer: Claressa Shields

Best Soccer Player: Lionel Messi, Argentina/PSG

Best Golfer: Scottie Scheffler

Best Tennis Player: Novak Djokovic

SPECIAL AWARDS

Jimmy V Award for Perseverance: Liam Hendriks

Arthur Ashe Award for Courage: U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team

Pat Tillman Award for Service: Buffalo Bills Training Staff

SPORTS HUMANITARIAN AWARDS

Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award: Jrue Holiday (Milwaukee Bucks) and Lauren Holiday (retired U.S. Women’s National Team)

Billie Jean King Youth Leadership Award: Jordan Adeyemi, Ashley Badis, Rishan Patel

Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year: San Antonio Spurs

Stuart Scott ENSPIRE Award Honorees: Dr. Richard Lapchick