Legendary ESPN college basketball analyst Dick Vitale has announced he is battling cancer for the third time. Vitale announced the battle with vocal cord cancer in a post on Twitter.

“I plan to fight like hell to be ready to call games when the college hoops season tips off in the Fall,” Vitale wrote.

In 2021, Vitale announced he had lymphoma and last year revealed he was cancer-free. You can see his full statement below.

Advertisement