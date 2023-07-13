Jamie Foxx isn’t only saving purses and riding boats; he’s reportedly back to work. Foxx is working with Colin Firth as a producer on a documentary about late R&B icon Luther Vandross.

The project is a collaboration between Sony Music Entertainment’s Premium Content Division, Sony Music Publishing, Foxxhole Productions by Jamie Foxx, and Raindog Films by Colin Firth. According to The Hollywood Reporter, esteemed filmmaker Dawn Porter has taken the directorial helm, and production is already underway.

Vandross, an eight-time Grammy winner who sadly passed away in 2005 at the age of 54, began his career as a backup singer before achieving immense success as a solo artist. With over 40 million albums sold worldwide, including numerous platinum and double platinum records, Vandross left an indelible mark on the music industry.

Advertisement

“Luther is one of our GOATs,” Foxx said in a statement. “He’s one of the greatest singers in the history of music. It is truly an honor to be a part of the team to help bring this incredible story to the masses.”

“Like so many, I have always loved Luther’s music, but I had no idea of the breadth and scope of his artistry. I think people will be surprised at how much he accomplished in his tragically short life. It is a joy to be able to share his true story,” said Porter.