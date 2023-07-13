Jermaine Dupri is not stopping at Freaknik with his documentary skills. Dupri announced he and Drake have teamed up for a cinematic look into the legendary strip club Magic City.

According to the Atlanta-Journal Constitution, the doc will be called Magic City: An-American Fantasy and will explore the club’s place in Hip-Hop history and launching artists we have come to love since 1985. The doc will highlight Magic City’s role in crime, entrepreneurship, and women’s sexuality and commodification.

“Magic City is a second home for me,” said Dupri. “It’s the one place where celebrities, hustlers, politicians, and Atlanta locals all come together. I’ve watched it evolve over the years from a local joint to an internationally recognized spot. It’s about time we tell this story the right way.”

Joining Dupri and Drake’s DreamCrew Entertainment in creating the doc are producer Cole Brown, production company Scheme Engine and actress and Atlanta Hawks co-owner Jami Gertz.