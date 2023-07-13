Four years ago director John Singleton passed away after suffering a stroke. The 51-year-old director had been in a coma after suffering a stroke while at a Los Angeles hospital for another health concern. He died peacefully and surrounded by friends, his family said in a statement shared by his publicist.



Now John’s daughter Cleopatra is fighting in court with his mother after getting cut off of $2700 school allowance following her graduation arguing she is still enrolled in online school.

Radar Online reports:

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Cleopatra, one of John’s 7 children, asked the court to shut down the late director’s mom Shelia Ward.

As we first reported, Shelia, who has been in charge of John’s estate since his 2019 death, recently asked the court to allow her to stop paying Cleopatra $2,700 per month.

The support was initially approved by the court in December 2019. The money was to be used by Cleopatra for support because she was a “full-time student who did not have other sources of income.”

Sheila said Cleopatra graduated from Xavier University of Louisiana in May 2021 but was still being paid. She asked that Cleopatra’s final payout from John’s estate be reduced by the amount she was paid to her after the date of graduation from Xaiver University.

Now, Cleopatra said her grandmother’s request should be shut down because she’s currently enrolled in an online school.

Further, Cleopatra said Sheila’s final accounting report submitted to the court should not be approved. She claimed it contained “woefully inaccurate” information and failed to include documentary proof for certain transactions.

A judge has yet to rule.

Singleton, who was also a screenwriter and producer, made history in 1992 when he became the first black director nominated for an Academy Award and, at 23, the youngest nominee in that category for the 1991 drama “Boyz n the Hood,” his directorial debut. The critically acclaimed film follows the lives of three teenage boys in Los Angeles and addresses questions of race, violence and relationships.