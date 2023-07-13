PUMA, the renowned global sports company, has joined forces with Roc Nation, Paper Planes co-founder Emory Jones, and footwear designer Alexander John to launch the highly anticipated Mixtape collection.

This unique apparel and footwear line celebrates the 50th anniversary of hip-hop and pays tribute to the iconic mixtape format. Exclusively available at Foot Locker and Champs Sports, the collection showcases the RS-XL shoe in three versions inspired by different mixtape formats: cassettes, CDs, and playlists.

Each shoe features an NFC-powered chip called the “LGT Tag” from Legitimate, which unlocks a digital portal offering exclusive content, weekly mixtape releases, and behind-the-scenes access to Roc Nation artists.

The collection includes a range of jackets, tees, and shorts with eye-catching graphics and music-inspired designs. The Mixtape collection will be available online and in-store at select retailers starting on Friday, July 14, with prices ranging from $35 to $130.