Quavo is ready to unleash his latest album, a tribute to Takeoff, Rocket Power, soon. He will deliver a new single with Future, “SHIDD,” on Friday.

Ahead of the release, Quavo continues to mourn his late family and group member.

“Think about you all the time, I’ll never forget about you!!!” Quavo wrote. “I miss u so much and no one will take you spot twin. U my left hand. Come on now!!! OTHERSIDE BOYS”

