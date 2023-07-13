SOURCE SPORTS: Dwyane Wade Selects Allen Iverson to Present Him to Basketball Hall of Fame

The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame has revealed the esteemed lineup of presenters for the Class of 2023 at the upcoming Enshrinement Ceremony.

Taking place on August 12 at Symphony Hall in Springfield, Massachusetts, the event will witness the induction of new basketball legends in the “Birthplace of Basketball.”

A remarkable 45 Hall of Famers are expected to attend the ceremony, with each presenter chosen by the incoming Hall of Famers or their family members. The decision rests solely with the inductees, ensuring a meaningful connection between the presenters and the honorees. It promises to be an unforgettable night as the basketball community gathers to celebrate the Class of 2023 and their incredible contributions to the sport.

Among those ushering in the new class is 2016 inductee Allen Iverson who will welcome in Miami HEAT legend and 3x NBA Champion Dwyane Wade.

A full list of presenters is available below.

The 2023 Hall of Fame Inductees and Presenters:

1976 Women’s Olympic Basketball Team, presented by Ann Meyers (Class of 1993), Nancy Lieberman (‘96)

Becky Hammon, presented by Sheryl Swoopes (‘16), Teresa Weatherspoon (‘19)

David Hixon, presented by Jim Calhoun (‘05), John Calipari (‘15)

Dirk Nowitzki, presented by Jason Kidd (‘18), Steve Nash (‘18)

Dwyane Wade, presented by Allen Iverson (‘16)

Gary Blair, presented by Teresa Weatherspoon (‘19), Van Chancellor (‘07)

Gene Bess, presented by Chris Bosh (‘21), John Calipari (‘15), Roy Williams (‘07)

Gene Keady, presented by Jerry Colangelo (‘04), Tom Izzo (‘16)

Gregg Popovich, presented by David Robinson (‘09), Manu Ginobili (‘22), Tim Duncan (‘20), Tony Parker (‘23)

Jim Valvano, presented by John Calipari (‘15)

Pau Gasol, presented by Toni Kukoč (‘21)

Tony Parker, presented by Manu Ginobili (‘22), Tim Duncan (‘20)