LeBron James was on hand at the 2023 ESPYS as he won the award for Best Record-Breaking Performance. On hand to introduce King James was the James Gang, his wife Savannah, and children Zhuri, Bryce, and Bronny. During Bron’s time on stage, he revealed that he would not be retiring this offseason.

“I don’t care how many more points I score or what I can or cannot do on the floor,” James said. “The real question for me is: Can I play without cheating this game? The day I can’t give everything on the floor is the day I’ll be done. Lucky for you guys, that day is not today.

“Listen, you can love me and I know some of you hate me as well. But the one thing you will always do is respect me and appreciate the way I approach the game and what I’ve given to this game.”

Advertisement

He closed the confirmation with, “So, yeah, I still got something left. A lot left. I love you all, and thank you so much for watching this journey so far.”