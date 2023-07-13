The NBA Board of Governors has approved significant rule changes for the upcoming 2023-24 NBA season, including the implementation of an in-game flopping penalty and an expansion of the Coach’s Challenge.

The new in-game flopping penalty aims to discourage players from performing deceptive acts to draw fouls. When a game official identifies a flop, the player responsible will be charged with a non-unsportsmanlike technical foul. The opposing team will be awarded one free throw attempt, which can be taken by any player on the court at the time. Importantly, a player will not be ejected for flopping violations.

Referees can stop live play to call a flopping violation, but they may also choose to wait for the next neutral opportunity to administer the penalty. A Coach’s Challenge cannot directly challenge a flopping violation, but it can be called via replay review triggered by a Challenge or referee-initiated review.

Advertisement

Additionally, the Coach’s Challenge has been expanded to grant teams a second Challenge if their initial challenge is successful. However, teams must still possess a timeout to initiate a Challenge.

The in-game flopping penalty and the expanded Coach’s Challenge received unanimous approval from the NBA’s Competition Committee, consisting of players, coaches, team executives, and referees. These rule changes aim to enhance fairness and promote integrity within the game.