[WATCH] The Weeknd Salutes His “King” After Topping Michael Jackson for Best-Selling Tour by Any Black Artist

[WATCH] The Weeknd Salutes His “King” After Topping Michael Jackson for Best-Selling Tour by Any Black Artist

The Weeknd is him. With his latest international shows, The Weeknd’s After Hours Til Dawn tour has become the best-selling tour by any Black artist all-time. The Weeknd’s run currently sets at $350 million in ticket sales, besting Michael Jackson’s 1987 Bad World Tour, which did $311 million.

During his recent show, The Weeknd performed his rendition of “Dirty Diana,” writing on Twitter, “my king. then, now and forever. rest easy.”

You can see the moment below.

Advertisement