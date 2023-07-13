Last year, rumors swirled as former daytime talk show host Wendy Williams’ ex husband Kevin Hunter attempted to receive alimony payment in order to pay his debt for his mortgage, credit card bills and more. Now Kevin’s home has fell into foreclosure after Wendy stopped paying alimony and his house has been put up for sale.

Radar Online reports:

Wendy Williams’ ex-husband Kevin Hunter is ready to unload the Florida home he shares with his new partner — months after losing his fight over alimony checks owed from the talk show host, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to real estate records, Kevin has a pending sale on his 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom, 3,425 sq. ft. pd located in Parkland, Florida.

Kevin purchased the home in 2020 for $795k. He first listed the home in April for $1.3 million. On June 29, the property was under contract and awaiting final approval.

Kevin and Sharina moved from New Jersey to Florida months after his divorce from Wendy was finalized.

The decision to sell the pad comes after Kevin lost his bid in court earlier this year over his alimony checks from Wendy.

Kevin said his checks stopped coming in early 2022 despite being due per their divorce settlement.