BIA has released her latest track, “Raised Me,” a captivating and heartfelt reinterpretation of Petey Pablo’s regional anthem, “Raise Up.” The song is part of the Pixel RePresents series, a collaboration between entertainment company Mass Appeal, Google Pixel, and Sony Music Entertainment’s Certified, which aims to elevate women in Hip Hop by reimagining iconic genre-defining tracks.

Leading up to the release of “Raised Me,” Lola Brooke and Flo Milli also contributed to the series with their versions of Clipse’s “Grindin” and Too $hort’s “Blow The Whistle,” respectively. Each track is accompanied by unique artwork captured with a Google Pixel 7 Pro featuring Real Tone technology to ensure an accurate representation of all skin tones.

To complement the release, Creator Labs artist Myesha Evon Gardner directed a behind-the-scenes video, interview series, and social campaign. The videos will be available on EBONY.com, the central hub for all Pixel RePresents content. “Raised Me” and the subsequent releases will culminate in the Pix Tape EP, set for release in August to coincide with the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop.

Pixel RePresents is part of Mass Appeal’s Hip Hop 50 initiative, a global celebration marking five decades of Hip Hop. Alongside Pixel RePresents, Mass Appeal has selected Google Pixel as the exclusive handset device for Hip Hop 50 and partnered with Certified to unveil 50 product releases in honor of the genre’s milestone birthday.