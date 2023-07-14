Grammy-winning reggae artist Buju Banton is set to release his highly anticipated album, Born For Greatness, on Sept. 8, 2023. The album, featuring 17 new tracks, will be released through Gargamel Music/Roc Nation Records/Def Jam Recordings.

Born For Greatness takes listeners on a journey through various vibes, starting with the cinematic opener “Ageless Time” and culminating in the triumphant finale of “Let My People Go.” Buju also collaborates with notable artists on the album, including Victoria Monét on the sultry “Body Touching Body” and Stephen Marley on the emotionally charged “Feel A Way.” Fans have been eagerly awaiting this reggae blockbuster, and the album promises to showcase Buju Banton’s signature style and musical prowess. Born For Greatness is set to solidify Buju’s status as an international reggae icon.

Buju shared: “Another milestone, Another stage. I embrace it all. I’ve accepted the change. Here is something special. From my experience and musical journey. An ode to those who acknowledge the struggles and challenges that surmount. And others who will, your eyes are not deceiving you nor are your ears, you were born for greatness. I embrace you with love melodies and music.”

Arriving with the album announcement is the title track, “Born For Greatness” available below.