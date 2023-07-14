City Girls’ JT has returned triumphantly with her new solo release, “No Bars.” This marks JT’s first solo release as part of City Girls since her 2019 track “JT First Day Out,” which she dropped following her release from a year-long prison sentence and subsequent house arrest. “No Bars” will also be featured on the upcoming City Girls album.

Beyond her music, JT uses her voice and platform to positively impact incarcerated women. She has launched NoBarsReform.com, a website that assists women nearing release or recently released from prison with resources such as therapy, job placement, social services, and housing. This cause holds personal significance for JT, and she is committed to supporting women who may not have access to the necessary resources for a successful transition back into society. With her new music and philanthropic efforts, JT continues to demonstrate her passion for both her craft and making a difference in the lives of others.