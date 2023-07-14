Dwyane Wade has become the latest Chicago Sky’s ownership group member.

“We all talk about support, and support looks different for everyone,” Wade said to ESPN. “And so instead of tweeting out and saying ‘go support the W,’ instead of showing up at the game and supporting, I wanted to take it to that next level, and this was the next level for me.

“It’s a great opportunity to be a part of the league in its very early stages. … Growth is going to happen, and so I want to be a part of the growth of this league.”

Wade’s percentage has yet to be disclosed and is subject to the WNBA Board of Governors.

“This is meaningful for the players, and this is meaningful for the city as a whole,” Sky co-owner and operating chairman Nadia Rawlinson said. “Dwyane Wade is a son of Chicago. And the thing that differentiates us, I think, from other franchises is that we are Chicago. We are the future of Chicago. We are the culture of Chicago. We are in it and of it, and he is very much sort of a main character in that story. And we’re just pleased and thrilled at what the future can bring with both of us working together.”