Listen: Future Disses Russell Wilson on New Track with Quavo

Somewhere in Denver, Russell Wilson is getting ready for training camp and his second season with the Broncos. Then out of nowhere, he catches a stray from his wife’s ex-boyfriend. Future revisited his romance with Ciara, but mainly to diss Wilson.

The diss occurred on Quavo’s new single “Turn Yo Clic Up,” where Future can be heard rapping: “I got it out the field, fuck Russell.” Future also name-dropped Lori Harvey and Dess Dior.

And, of course, the timeline is eating it up:

Russell Wilson when he hear future diss him on that quavo song; pic.twitter.com/9os8Y48DMh — mr.stunna (@playboihook) July 14, 2023

Russell Wilson minding his business being a family man: pic.twitter.com/jDIgbKxKqy — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) July 14, 2023