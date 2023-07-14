The Old G, a premium London Dry Gin, has officially launched, offering gin enthusiasts a meticulously crafted spirit free from artificial flavors or colors. With a commitment to exceptional quality and an enjoyable drinking experience, The Old G is distilled using the finest botanicals and produced in limited quantities.

Renowned artist Hebru Brantley and spirits expert Peter Ibrahim have joined forces to create a gin that delivers exceptional taste and represents and celebrates the minority community.

“We’re thrilled to announce the launch of The Old G. It was our goal to create a Gin that stands deliciously on its own, without the need for any modifiers or mixers to enhance its exceptional taste – and that’s exactly what we did here,” said Peter Ibrahim, Head of Brand and Founder of The Old G. “We also wanted to create a product that gives a voice to underrepresented communities. As an Egyptian teaming up with a prominent Black artist, it was crucial to build a brand that reflects our upbringing, struggles, and our perseverance in this industry.”

Embodying the spirit of the “Old G’s, ” the pillars of neighborhoods and communities, The Old G is a masterfully crafted gin with a bold yet smooth flavor profile that can be savored neat, on the rocks, or mixed in cocktails.

The iconic bottle design, envisioned by Hebru Brantley, catches the eye with its distinctive aesthetic, making it a standout addition to any home bar or professional establishment.

“The design of the bottle comes from the minimalistic idea of stripping the unnecessary and intentionally focusing on simplicity. The minimalism is also a way of having the product stand on its own – where the bottle, logo and overall design does not take away from the spirit itself,” said Hebru Brantley, Head of Creative for The Old G.

Available for purchase in 750ml bottles priced at $34.99, The Old G is currently accessible in Florida, Georgia, California, Illinois, New York, and New Jersey. The brand plans to expand its availability to other states in the near future, allowing more gin lovers to indulge in this exceptional spirit.