Can you believe that Hip-Hop actually turns 50 this year? It just doesn’t seem that long ago when DJ Kool Herc birthed Hip-Hop when he held a party in his building’s community room on Sedgwick Avenue in the Bronx. Over the years, we have seen hip-hop artists and rappers come & go, but the main stay has been the SugarHill Gang.

When the deceased Rock N Roll Hall of Famed, Sylvia Robinson, created the trio, the SugarHill Gang (Big Bank Hank, Wonder Mike, & Master Gee), she had the tenacity to believe that this new sound of music would make history. “My mother, Sylvia Robinson, was an award-winning singer, song writer, arranger, producer, and innovator”, states Leland Robinson, son to Sylvia Robinson and CEO of SugarHill Records. “She produced timeless music”.

To date, Sylvia Robinson is responsible for ushering Hip-Hop into its very own genre of music. Produced and distributed from her indie record label, SugarHill Records, this Englewood, New Jersey based musical conglomerate still holds the record for selling well over 8 million copies of a single, “Rapper’s Delight”. This fourteen minute and thirty-five second body of work, has managed to raise the vibration of anyone in earshot of the song.

Advertisement

Listed as one of the greatest songs of all time, “Rapper’s Delight” is credited for introducing hip-hop music to a wide audience, reaching the top 40 in the United States, as well as the top three in the United Kingdom and number one in Canada.

Managing to break away from their vigorous touring schedule, at the top of the summer, the SugarHill Gang opened up the 2023 BET Awards with their smash hit. As everyone stood on their feet at the command of DJ Kid Capri, and rocked to the beat, everyone in the crowd, everyone watching television screens, and watching via streaming platforms, all waved their hands in the air like they just didn’t care.

“Our historical song transcends all ages, genders, and ethnicities”, states Wonder Mike. “Our record breaking song, “Rapper’s Delight” has been featured in numerous commercials, television shows, and major movies”, states Master Gee.

In addition to traveling and showcasing their music, the group will be highlighted at Yankee Stadium, Radio City Music Hall, and alongside Funkmaster Flex at Madison Square Garden in New York City in the Fall. Nationally, the SugarHill Gang can be seen during LL Cool J’s “Rock The Bells Tour”.

Thank you to the SugarHill Gang for their contributions and Happy 50th Birthday, Hip-Hop!