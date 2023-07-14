Kye Colors, the rising talent of LVRN, has released his highly anticipated 5-track project COLORMAN: YELLOW. This latest installment in the Missouri artist’s COLORMAN EP series features standout collaborations with Deante’ Hitchcock and Tonye Ayeba on the single “NOW + LATER” and the previously released track “Lately.”

To add to the celebration, fans can also enjoy a visually captivating experience with the video for the project’s intro track, “Up Now,” directed by visual artist Kendu, who took charge of the entire creative direction for the project. COLORMAN: YELLOW showcases Kye Colors’ artistic growth and unique musical style, cementing his position as a shining star in the LVRN roster. Fans can dive into the vibrant world of Kye Colors’ latest release and experience his artistry firsthand.

“The process to get here has been exactly that,” Colors said. “From personally trying to find balance within my day-to-day lifestyle to Traveling the country to create this dream. So many eye-opening experiences and impactful life lessons since I released COLORMAN: RED. Whether it was in my career or day-to-day life; from being IN THE DARKNESS to feeling UP NOW.”

Advertisement

You can see the video for the single “UP NOW” and hear the full EP below.