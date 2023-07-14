Lil Durk will need to slow it down a little bit. Over the last week, Durkio was in the hospital after suffering from severe dehydration and exhaustion.

According to TMZ Hip-Hop, Durk fell ill in Ohio and checked into a hospital on July 6. His trip to the hospital was for safety, but doctors assessed his condition as a bit more serious.

“My fans mean everything to me, you’re the reason why I do this,” Durk said to ESPN. “I was looking forward to touching all of my European fans, performing this week(end), attending the ESPYs and more but after performing and traveling daily I’ve become severely dehydrated and advised by my doctors not to travel due to exhaustion. Once I get my full energy back, it’s back to business which I’m looking forward to. #StillHealing.”

Advertisement