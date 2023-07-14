Chicago-based artist Mj Grizz is making waves with his latest single, “Sisi,” bringing a fresh summer vibe to listeners. The talented musician blends Afrobeats elements into this catchy track, which is gaining popularity across various social media platforms. Building on his pre-pandemic success, Grizz strategically positioned himself for a strong finish in 2023.

In “Sisi,” he serenades his partner with smooth vocals, expressing, “She’s in my ear talking spicy, shawty trying to get saucy. She loves it when I get sturdy, you over there trying to hype me.”

The song also features the lyrics, “Miss my flight in the morning, aye. Sisi sisi sisi, see what you me do, Sisi sisi sisi see what you me do!” With its infectious rhythm and engaging lyrics, “Sisi” is set to be a hit for the summer.

You can hear the single below.