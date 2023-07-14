You know something big will happen when an artist clears their Instagram page. With 7 million followers, Nas recently did just that.

The East Coast spitter recently removed all his previous posts and instead opted to post a cryptic video with no caption attached. The short and mysterious video of what appears to be a storm has left fans both confused and excited.

Clocking in at 10 seconds, the video depicts thunder sounds and rainfall, with some flashes of lightning. You might even see Nas’ “N” logo in the cloudy sky if you look hard enough.

The comments section itself has gone crazy, as many were left wondering what this message was about. Hit-Boy, who produced Nas’ last four projects, commented fire emojis along with the comment “dark mode.” Clearly, he knows what this is about. Maybe it’s the fourth installment of his critically-acclaimed King’s Disease serious?

The project was first teased when 50 cent spoke to Billboard about possibly appearing on Nas’ forthcoming album, King’s Disease 4. One can only hope!