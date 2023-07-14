Quavo has released his latest single titled “Turn Yo Clic Up.” The track features the esteemed artist Future and is available through Quality Control Music/Motown Records.

Quavo had previously teased the release to his fans by sharing a video clip of himself with Future on his Instagram.

Future and Quavo in the club 👀 pic.twitter.com/7lKn8YoHRv — XXL Magazine (@XXL) July 13, 2023

“Turn Yo Clic Up” marks the third single that Quavo has unveiled this year, following the release of “Honey Bun” in March. Notably, the Grammy-nominated artist recently surprised fans with a tribute performance alongside Offset at the BET Awards, paying homage to the late Takeoff. With this new single, Quavo continues to showcase his musical prowess and maintain his presence in the hip-hop scene.

Advertisement

You can hear the new single below.