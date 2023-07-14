Shaquille O’Neal and Angel Reese have struck a bond rooted in their status as LSU athletes. The two recently linked up on TikTok and filmed a video to Latto and Cardi B’s banger “Put It On Da Floor Again.” Reese appeared in the video for the single with the two rappers.

When it comes to LSU sports, Shaq would know a thing or two. The Big Fella donned the purple and gold for the Tigers during his collegiate career.

Speaking on his The Big Podcast with Shaq, the legend stated Angel Reese is the greatest athlete to come out of the sports programs at LSU.

“She’s probably the greatest athlete ever to come out of LSU Sports,” Shaq said. “You heard it here first. Man and female.”

Shaq would clarify that he includes himself in the comparison and Reese is better than him. “Because guess what? She delivered that package. A lot of people got the package still in our truck. She delivered the package.”

That package, of course, is a championship. Adding to her legacy, she got her 34th double-double in the NCAA championship game, becoming the most in a single season in women’s college basketball history.

