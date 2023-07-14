Roc Nation has announced the unveiling of “The Book Of HOV,” an immersive exhibit at Brooklyn Public Library’s Central Branch, dedicated to the iconic career and cultural contributions of Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter. Open to the public from July 14; the exhibit celebrates Carter’s global impact as a musician, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and disruptor. The surprise exhibit is a tribute to Carter’s hometown of Brooklyn and the broader hip-hop community.

To coincide with the exhibit, Brooklyn Public Library and Roc Nation have collaborated to create 13 limited-edition library cards featuring artwork from JAY-Z’s iconic albums. Visitors can collect these exclusive cards starting July 14th and at library branches across Brooklyn from August 7th.

The immersive experience showcases artifacts, awards, rare photos, magazine covers, and more, spanning Carter’s 27-year career since his debut album, Reasonable Doubt. The exhibit features a replica of Baseline Studios, where Carter recorded his classic albums, and Dan Tobin Smith’s art installation from the cover of “The Blueprint 3.”

Beyond music, the exhibit highlights Carter’s business endeavors, philanthropy, and social justice advocacy, including his role as a co-owner of the Brooklyn Nets and his success with brands like TIDAL, Armand de Brignac Champagne, and D’USSE Cognac.

Christie’s will also offer a complete set of limited-edition library cards, hand-signed by JAY-Z, in a custom leather case, with proceeds benefiting the Brooklyn Public Library. Additionally, Roc Nation will contribute to the library’s vinyl collection and provide books and a monetary donation. The exhibit aims to attract visitors and support the library’s mission to provide knowledge, literacy, and programming to the community.

You can see images from the opening below.