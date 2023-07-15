Just days after the Marvel fanbase was excited to see Wolverine walking next to Deadpool for the upcoming Deadpool 3, the entry of the title hero and X-Men into the Marvel Cinematic Universe has hit a halt. Deadpool 3 has stopped filming due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

SAG-AFTRA joints the Writers Guild of America on the picket lines. Deadpool 3 was set to star Ryan Reynolds and Huge Jackman. According to Variety, Jennifer Garner was set to join the film as Elektra.

The SAG-AFTRA union, consisting of approximately 160,000 individuals in various entertainment fields, such as actors, announcers, hosts, DJs, stunt performers, and broadcast journalists, is advocating for fair wages and better working conditions. With the rise of artificial intelligence and streaming platforms, the union entered negotiations attempting to agree to the June 30 expiration date. Talks ceased on July 12.

