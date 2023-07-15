Rick Ross just copped a new $37 million mansion on Star Island. Rozay’s new purchase places him as neighbors with Diddy. As a gift, Puff provided the Maybach Music boss with a customized golf cart that he could use to cruise the island.

“This your housewarming gift, nigga,” Diddy said. “You not moving in ’cause you just got approved by the community board. This is an intimate space. He doesn’t let nobody in here. This is Star Island.”

He added, “You could walk around Star Island, but it’s better to drive.”

But Diddy also lets Ross know he can’t bring the same energy that he does to The Promise Land.”I’m not playing with you, Rozay. No fucking parties. No pool parties. I don’t do none of that shit. Rozay, we not doing none of that.”

TMZ notes the new crib from Ross has six beds and nine baths. It has been on the market since May with a heated pool, summer kitchen, entertainment room, and plaza deck terraces.