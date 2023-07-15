Louisville-born rapper Jack Harlow has joined the ranks of entertainment’s brightest stars with the unveiling of his first-ever wax figure at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas, the world’s renowned wax museum. Harlow’s figure, clad in a custom-designed suit from his music video “Churchill Downs (feat. Drake),” pays homage to his Kentucky roots. The ivory-colored suit, created by Musika New York and designer Aleks Musika, was prominently featured in the video filmed during the 2022 Kentucky Derby. To further represent his hometown, Harlow’s figure’s hands are adorned with a crystallized necklace featuring a pendant shaped like the state of Kentucky.

The unveiling of Harlow’s wax figure was celebrated over the weekend when close family and friends joined him. Later that night, Harlow took the stage at Zouk Nightclub to further commemorate the occasion.

“Jack Harlow’s new figure is a perfect addition to our museum,” said Marketing Manager for Madame Tussauds Las Vegas Linsey Stiglic. “His confidence, humor, and of course, music is admired by all and we’re so thrilled to welcome him to our Las Vegas attraction.”

Madame Tussauds’ commitment to providing unique access to A-list celebrities resulted in the creation of this remarkable wax figure. It took approximately six months for a dedicated team of 20 studio artists in London to bring Harlow’s figure to life. Visitors can now experience the rap icon’s wax twin and say ‘WHATS POPPIN’ as they immerse themselves in the A-list experience. For more information and to plan your visit, please visit the official Madame Tussauds Las Vegas website.