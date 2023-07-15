Grammy-nominated artist Post Malone kicked off his highly anticipated ‘If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying’ Tour with a monumental sold-out show at Noblesville’s Ruoff Music Center in Indiana. The tour’s opening night attracted over 24,000 fans and generated an impressive revenue of over $2 million.

Post delivered an exhilarating performance, showcasing three new songs from his upcoming album alongside fan-favorite hits in a completely revamped show. Notably, the performance featured a full band, including an integrated string section for the first time.

Each night of the tour leading up to the album release will introduce a new song to fans. Additionally, Post Malone achieved record-breaking merchandise sales for a single night. Produced by Live Nation, the 26-date tour will continue across various cities before concluding on August 19 at San Bernardino’s Glen Helen Amphitheater. Fans can look forward to the highly anticipated release of Post Malone’s fifth studio album, Austin, arriving on July 28, 2023.

Post Malone is pulling back the layers on his forthcoming album Austin. Hitting Instagram, Post Malone shared the album’s tracklist.

“My new record AUSTIN has 17 songs and drops July 28th 🍻💕,” Posty wrote. “Here’s a snippet of one of em. I love you!!!”

The song featured on the Instagram post was “Something Real.”

Previously, Post Malone released his new single “Mourning.” The drop comes via Mercury Records/Republic Records.

The banging new single brings a melodic flow to the spry energy of the beat, capturing everything Post Malone has to say that doesn’t “fit in the chorus.”

The current tour includes stops in Detroit, Toronto, Charlotte, Tampa, Atlanta, Dallas, and more before it wraps up.

IF Y’ALL WEREN’T HERE, I’D BE CRYING 2023 TOUR DATES:

Sat Jul 08 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Sun Jul 09 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Tue Jul 11 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Wed Jul 12 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

Fri Jul 14 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sat Jul 15 – East Troy, WI – Alpine Valley Music Theatre

Mon Jul 17 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

Wed Jul 19 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Sat Jul 22 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Sun Jul 23 – Hartford, CT– XFINITY Theatre

Tue Jul 25 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Wed Jul 26 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Sat Jul 29 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Mon Jul 31 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Tue Aug 01 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Thu Aug 03 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 05 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Tue Aug 08 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Thu Aug 10 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Sat Aug 12 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Sun Aug 13 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Tue Aug 15 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

Wed Aug 16 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 19 – San Bernardino, CA – Glen Helen Amphitheater

The new album carries the rapper’s birth name.

“I played guitar on every song on the record and it was a really, really fun experience. I’m super, super excited to share it with you,” Malone said. “‘Chemical‘ is out and that song is on the record. And then on Friday, I have another song called ‘Mourning’ with a ‘u.’ But I’m super excited to get that out for you guys. We just shot a music video in Scotland, it’s absolutely stunning up there. There’s a big ass ice cube in it which I thought was pretty badass.”

Earlier this year, Post Malone surpassed the previous mark for “most RIAA diamond-certified singles from any artist.” Post now has eight RIAA diamond-certified records, shattering Bruno Mars’ previous record of six (Circles, Better Now, I Fall Apart), which he previously held. With “Sunflower” (with Swae Lee), Post is also tied for “the highest platinum-certified single of all time,” resting at 17x platinum.

Post has launched The Diamond Collection, a compilation that will be released this Friday, April 21, 2023, to commemorate this accomplishment. It includes all of his diamond-certified singles and his most recent record, “Chemical,” the lead single from his upcoming fifth studio album, one of the most anticipated albums of 2023.

You can see the full tracklisting for The Diamond Collection below.

1. White Iverson

2. Congratulations (feat. Quavo)

3. I Fall Apart

4. Rockstar (feat. 21 Savage)

5. Psycho (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)

6. Better Now

7. Sunflower (with Swae Lee)

8. Circles

9. Chemical