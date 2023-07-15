Russell Westbrook is one of the new partners in the English soccer club Leeds United FC. The San Francisco 49ers own Leeds. Westbrook made his announcement during a panel appearance at the Variety and Sportico Sports & Entertainment Summit in West Hollywood, California.

“I was lucky enough to have conversations with some of the partners that already have ownership in the 49ers,” Westbrook said during the Thursday session. “I also called a couple friends, like Thomas Tull, who is a good friend of mine, and my business partner as well. We wanted to figure out if this was the right deal and how we can make it different than other ones.”

Earlier this year, Leeds was valued at $380 million and recently received investments from New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. and Indiana Pacers guard TJ McConnell.

Westbrook just signed a two-year $7,8 million contract to return to the Los Angeles Clippers.

