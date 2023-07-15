NBA Youngboy will be the next Hip-Hop star to have an item with Rap Snacks. Details on what Youngboy’s snack will be are currently short, as the Rap Snacks official Instagram page offered a teaser announcement.

In May, NBA YoungBoy still delivered his Richest Opp project. The new release comes on the heels of Youngboy recently dropping his 33-track Don’t Try This at Home album. In addition, YoungBoy released the video for “Bitch Let’s Do It.”

Richest Opp is a 17-track album largely delivered by the rapper solo. Included in the album is “Fuck the Industry Pt. 2,” where Youngboy throws shots at Drake, Durk, J. Cole, Lil Yachty, and more. You can hear all of the album below.

