Bas and J. Cole to Unite For New Single “Passports Bros”

J. Cole was recently on stage with Drake for the It’s All A Blur Tour, but soon we will hear new music from him. J. Cole will align with Bas for the forthcoming single “Passports Bros.”

“Passports Bros ft. @JColeNC 7/19 @Dreamville,” Bas wrote on Twitter. “We Only Talk About Real Shit When We’re Fucked Up — album coming soon.”

The single will be a part of Bas’ forthcoming album, We Only Talk About Real Shit When We’re Fucked Up.

