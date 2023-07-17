Drake and 21 Savage didn’t forget that Anna Wintour and Vogue sued them for their Her Loss promotion.

In case you need a reminder, during Drake and 21 Savage’s rollout for their 2022 album Her Loss, the two decided to print out fake Vogue magazines with themselves on the cover and throughout the entire book. They even decided to sell the magazine, with many people even believing that the two graced the cover of Vogue. While the two’s fans warmly received this marketing strategy, people at Vogue thought otherwise and decided to sue the duo.

Vogue had initially asked Drake and 21 to pay $4 million to use the fake cover. In a recent update, the duo and the highly coveted magazine company have settled the lawsuit.

Advertisement

According to TMZ, the lawyers for Drake and 21 met with Vogue’s parent company Condé Nast and were able to settle out of court for an undisclosed amount. As a part of the settlement, the parent company also received an injunction to prevent the commercial use of Vogue’s trademarks.

The parent company’s attorney said that the payment from Drake and 21 will “bolster our ongoing creative output, including Vogue editorial.”

Months later, Drake decided to get a little payback, creating a rather horrifying hologram of Anna Wintour that was displayed on tour.