When your mom is Kim Kardashian anything is possible.

Kim and Kanye’s oldest daughter North West got a chance to meet Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas of the iconic group TLC, and beamed with excitement.

The 10-year-old looked ecstatic in a series of snapshots her mom posted to Instagram on Sunday, in which she and Chilli appeared to be hanging out in their kitchen.

North West and Chilli

In the pics, North is smiling as she shares a hug with the singer, and in one photo the pair pose together with North’s adorable puppies.

Kim, captioned the post, “Dreams do come true @therealchilli.”

North’s dream of getting to meet Chilli came true after she and her friends dressed up as the R&B group last Halloween.

In her slideshow post, Kim shared a promo photo of TLC, followed by a photo of North and two friends dressed like the bandmates — with North portraying Chilli.

While the post was super cute, Kim’s sister, Khloe Kardashian took to the comments to express her disappointment that she wasn’t invited over to say hi.

Khloe commented, “What!!!!! And you didn’t call me to come over!!!!!” Khloe wrote, later commenting, “Oh you’re in trouble.”