Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is No. 1 in the domestic weekend box office but only brought in a total of $56.2 million. According to Variety, the film took $300 million to make and that was before marketing.

The film’s hopeful opening weekend numbers were north of $60 million, but the three day total falls short. It’s a bit of hope for the franchise as it had a Wednesday opening date, nesting $80 million in the initial five days. The film also has hope in the 96% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, which can result in staying power for the film.

The sequel to the film is believed to be less expensive since it does not have to operate with the start and stop hudles of the COVId-19 pandemic.

You can see the film’s trailer below.