Quavo and Lori Harvey Are Not Dating Despite Being Seen at Same Restaurant

The Internet put Quavo and Lori Harvey in a new romance after the two were at the San Vincente Bungalows at the same time. According to TMZ, the two just coincidentally ate at the same place at the same time and were not together.

Quavo was reportedly at The Bungalows at a completely different table and was there for a business meeting. Harvey also hit TikTok comments to reveal she was out “having lunch with my besties.”

Meanwhile, Harvey is vacationing with her actual boyfriend, Damson Idris, in Saint Tropez.

