The Shawn Carter Foundation commemorated its 20th anniversary with a star-studded black-tie gala at Pier Sixty in New York City.

The event brought together influential figures from the worlds of music, sports, business, and entertainment, including JAY-Z, Beyoncé, DJ Khaled, Lil Uzi Vert, and Robert Kraft, among many others. The foundation successfully raised $20 million during the evening, with a $10 million donation from Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez.

This significant contribution will enable the foundation to expand its initiatives, such as scholarships, international exchange programs, and community assistance programs for individuals facing socioeconomic challenges. Jack Dorsey also contributed an additional $2 million to the foundation.

Advertisement

Before the gala, The Shawn Carter Foundation and Robert Kraft’s Foundation to Combat Antisemitism announced a partnership to combat nationwide book bans and protect educational freedom, with both organizations donating $1 million each. Fanatics and Live Nation further supported the cause with $500,000 contributions each. The collaborative effort aims to provide book donations, legal support, and additional resources to protect creatives and institutions affected by book bans.

The Shawn Carter Foundation, co-founded by Gloria Carter and JAY-Z, is committed to empowering underserved youth and families through college scholarships, educational tours, and wealth-building programs.