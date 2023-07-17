LeBron James will once again wear the No. 23 jersey for the Los Angeles Lakers. Over the weekend, the decision from James was revealed, aligning with the league’s retirement of No. 6 to honor the late Bill Russell.

When the league retired the jersey, the players who already wore the number could continue if they chose. Bron has now decided to move back to his original number.

Last week, LeBron James was at the 2023 ESPYS, winning the Best Record-Breaking Performance award. On hand to introduce King James was the James Gang, his wife Savannah, and children Zhuri, Bryce, and Bronny. Bron revealed that he would not be retiring this offseason during his time on stage.

“I don’t care how many more points I score or what I can or cannot do on the floor,” James said. “The real question for me is: Can I play without cheating this game? The day I can’t give everything on the floor is the day I’ll be done. Lucky for you guys, that day is not today.

“Listen, you can love me and I know some of you hate me as well. But the one thing you will always do is respect me and appreciate the way I approach the game and what I’ve given to this game.”

He closed the confirmation with, “So, yeah, I still got something left. A lot left. I love you all, and thank you so much for watching this journey so far.”