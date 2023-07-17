On Kevin Hart’s Peacock series Hart To Heart, living Hip Hop legend Dr. Dre was asked by the actor/comedian about the current state of Hip Hop and his response may not sit well with the millennial generation.

The N.W.A. founder began his answer by saying, “Hip Hop is what it is. Anybody that’s talking about the state of Hip Hop right now, when talking about it from a negative place, sounds like somebody’s f**kin’ grandfather. This is just what it is. Hip Hop is evolving. If you don’t like it, don’t listen to it, you know what I’m saying?“

Hpwever, Dre didn’t back down when expressing how he feels about the music today, saying, “I’m keepin’ it all the way 100 with you. Some of this s**t, most of this s**t, I don’t like. I don’t listen to a lot of that s**t. But I’m not hatin’ on it. I’m never gonna hate on it.”

See the interview below.