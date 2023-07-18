The Book of HOV exhibit at Brooklyn Public Library has generated an overwhelming response, with three times the average attendance since its opening on July 14. The exhibit, which pays tribute to JAY-Z’s influential career, has drawn long lines of fans eager to explore the one-of-a-kind experience. Despite the pouring rain on Sunday, fans patiently waited for their chance to enter the exhibit.

The surprise unveiling of the exhibit took place at a private gathering on Thursday evening and was attended by notable figures such as DJ Khaled, Alicia Keys, Lil Uzi Vert, Fat Joe, and more. The immersive experience showcases artifacts, awards, rare photos, and legendary magazine covers spanning JAY-Z’s 27-year career since the release of his debut album, Reasonable Doubt.

In collaboration with Roc Nation, Brooklyn Public Library has created 13 limited-edition library cards featuring artwork from iconic JAY-Z albums. Visitors can collect all 13 cards, exclusively available at Central Library and Marcy Library starting July 14 and at library branches across the borough beginning August 7.

The exhibit continues to captivate audiences, celebrating JAY-Z’s global impact as a musician, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and disruptor.