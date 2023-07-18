Grammy Award-winning Nigerian artist Burna Boy is set to captivate audiences worldwide with an extraordinary performance at London Stadium, which will exclusively debut on Apple Music Live. The highly anticipated sold-out show will be available to stream on Wednesday, July 19th, at 12:00 pm PST / 8:00 pm UK on Apple Music, Apple TV+, Burna Boy’s TikTok pages, and on-demand on Apple Music and Apple TV+.

During this historic performance, the African Giant will showcase his biggest hits and beloved fan favorites, including “Last Last,” “Sittin’ On Top of the World,” “Ye,” and “Real Life,” with special guest appearances by Stormzy, J Hus, Dave, and Popcaan. Apple Music Live continues to provide a platform for global superstars like Burna Boy to connect with audiences and deliver unforgettable musical experiences. Fans worldwide are eagerly anticipating this exclusive performance.

“I had an unforgettable experience performing at London Stadium,” says Burna Boy. “The energy from the crowd was unmatched, and I’m grateful to all my fans for their unwavering support. Being featured in Apple Music Live is an incredible opportunity to share this historic moment with my fans worldwide. I’m excited for everyone to witness the magic we created that night. Special thanks to Apple Music for capturing and showcasing the performance. Stay tuned for an epic celebration of music and culture.”

Advertisement

“Burna Boy is a force of nature whose global rise shows no sign of slowing down any time soon,” says Apple Music’s Global Head of Hip Hop and R&B, Ebro Darden, who sat down with Burna Boy in London for an interview set to air on Tuesday, July 18th on Apple Music 1. “We’re thrilled to be able to present such a historic and career spanning performance to Burna’s fans around the world.”

Burna Boy continues to make waves in the music industry, achieving remarkable milestones on Apple Music. Burna Boy’s influence and popularity are undeniable as the most-streamed Nigerian artist of all time worldwide and the most-streamed artist in Nigeria. His 2019 album ‘African Giant’ shattered records for first-day and first-week streams, solidifying its position as the biggest African album globally. Similarly, his 2022 album ‘Love, Damini’ soared to the top spot on Apple Music in 70 countries, setting new records for first-day and first-week streams by an African artist.

With a global reach, Burna Boy’s songs have graced the Daily Top 100 in over 130 countries, including 98, where they achieved Top 10 status. On TikTok, his tracks “For My Hand,” “Jagele,” “Last Last,” and “Bank On It” have become trending sensations.

Apple Music Live’s second season, known for its exceptional performances, commenced in May with an exclusive showcase of Ed Sheeran’s latest album. The series has featured captivating performances by renowned artists such as Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Alicia Keys, Lil Durk, Mary J. Blige, Luke Combs, and Wizkid. Audiences can explore the impressive lineup of past performances in the Apple Music Live archive.