NBA trainer and fitness influencer Chris Brickley celebrated a significant milestone in his career and community on Saturday, July 15. During an official ribbon-cutting ceremony, Chris unveiled refurbished basketball courts in his hometown of Manchester, New Hampshire.

The event was made even more special as the Mayor of Manchester, Joyce Craig, declared July 15th, 2023 as Chris Brickley Day in recognition of his contributions. Chris collaborated with partners such as Project Blackboard, BODYARMOR, Puma, and the Lids Foundation to make this initiative possible.

“I am incredibly honored to unveil these refurbished courts in my hometown of Manchester, New Hampshire. These courts hold a special place in my heart as they represent where my love for basketball began.” Chris Brickley said. “By collaborating with amazing partners like Project Blackboard, BODYARMOR, Puma, and the Lids Foundation, we were able to create a space that not only reflects my New Hampshire roots but also provides a safe and inspiring environment for the community to play. Today is a testament to the power of basketball, community, and the belief that dreams can be achieved right here on these courts.”

Inspired by his own experiences playing basketball on outdoor courts in nearby Derry, New Hampshire, Chris refurbished the courts with a design that pays homage to his New Hampshire roots. The renovated spaces now offer a safe and updated environment for community members to enjoy basketball.

To further uplift the community, Chris hosted a basketball clinic for children in attendance and honored loved ones by naming the courts after those who played significant roles in his personal growth and development.