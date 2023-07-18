Three months ago, social media users were shocked when actress Eva Marcille filed for divorce. her husband, Atlanta attorney Michael Sterling vowed to fight for his marriage after his wife of five years and professed his love for her and his marriage.

Now the former couple have reached a partial divorce settlement without the need for mediation.

Radar Online reports:

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the duo told the judge presiding over their divorce that they have “reached a partial agreement and anticipate resolving the final issues soon.

Eva and Michael said they should have executed settlement documents very soon. The two said they reached the deal without the need for mediation.