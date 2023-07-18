New York City’s own Flee drops his latest single, “HUNNIBUN,” on all digital platforms after gaining social media buzz from a snippet. The release coincides with the exciting news of his upcoming album, GHOST, set to hit before summer’s end. Flee’s recent viral tribute to Queens legend Nicki Minaj with “NICKI” further propelled his popularity, leaving fans eagerly awaiting a visual for the heartfelt track.

Flee aims to solidify his standing in the tri-state area while cementing his reputation as one of rap’s finest. The talented emcee, known for collaborating with Brent Faiyaz, has long been considered an industry gem. With “HUNNIBUN,” Flee showcases his lyrical prowess and deep connection to his hometown, proving he’s a force to be reckoned with in the game. Keep an eye out for the rising star as he continues his organic ascent to the top, representing “Flee City” with pride.